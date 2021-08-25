Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 739,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,751,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

