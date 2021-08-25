Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. 106,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $460.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

