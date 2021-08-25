Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

