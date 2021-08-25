Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,626,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $126.29.

