Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. 5,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,485. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

