Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

