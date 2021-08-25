KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.01 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $149.01 million and approximately $22.89 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $19.14 or 0.00040249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

