Klever (KLV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $168.03 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00157398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.91 or 1.00127454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.17 or 0.01028706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.83 or 0.06493465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.