Klimatas Market Cap Tops $8,968.85 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,968.85 and $14.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.