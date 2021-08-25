Knekted (KNT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $97,872.85 and $11.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

