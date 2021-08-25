Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $1,915,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

