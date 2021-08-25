Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

