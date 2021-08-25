Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC remained flat at $$53.81 during trading on Wednesday. 14,967,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

