Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $68.50 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $68,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

