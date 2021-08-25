Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of M.D.C. worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC remained flat at $$52.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 396,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

