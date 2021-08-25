Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 22,353 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,353 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,636. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

