KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 1,484.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62.

