Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 8,085 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

SYF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. 130,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,261. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

