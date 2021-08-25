Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 2,258 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of XHE stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.74. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $131.45.

