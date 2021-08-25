Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 137,416 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,788,000. Elbit Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $316,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,862. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

