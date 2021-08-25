Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $166.82. 647,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

