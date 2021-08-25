Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.53 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.80. The company had a trading volume of 77,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $446.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

