Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 33.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 60.0% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

CI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

