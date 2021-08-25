Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 1,868,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,751,328. The company has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.