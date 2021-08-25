Kylin Market Cap Achieves $49.61 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Kylin has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $49.61 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.