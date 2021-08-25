Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

