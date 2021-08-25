Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,074. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.95.

