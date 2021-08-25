Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $368,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,914. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38.

