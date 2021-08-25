Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 10,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

