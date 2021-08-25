Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 762,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,944,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

