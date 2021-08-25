Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,197. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

