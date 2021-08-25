Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 568 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. 128,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

