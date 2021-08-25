Lake Point Wealth Management Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.