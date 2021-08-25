Lake Point Wealth Management Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

