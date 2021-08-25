Lambda Market Capitalization Reaches $32.00 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and $9.27 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00781400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00101835 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,215,925 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

