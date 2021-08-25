Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,830,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.