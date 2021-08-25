Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.93. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

