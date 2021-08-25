Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 122,284 Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.31% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBK opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Switchback II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

