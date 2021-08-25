Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

