Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,362 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,321 shares of company stock worth $6,311,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

