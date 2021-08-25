Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,179 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

