Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

