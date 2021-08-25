Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

