Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 24,186 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

