Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

