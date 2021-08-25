Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.95. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.