LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.57 ($81.85).

LXS opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

