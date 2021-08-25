Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

