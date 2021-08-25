Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,032 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,387,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $439.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

