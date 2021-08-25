Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 551,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.69. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

