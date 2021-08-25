Lendlease Group Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

